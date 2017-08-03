Beat-lele: An ukulele tribute to the Beatles

Sonny, Nolet, Alastar & Dennis are 4 Beatle-loving musicians who formed a Beatles tribute band in 2009 called “Day In The Life”, with each one taking on the respective roles of “John”, “Paul”, “George” and “Ringo”. After performing around Oahu for over 4 years, they decided to re-invent themselves to distinguish them from the 100s of other Beatles tribute bands around the world. They now perform the Beatles music with no less energy and excitement, but accompanied only with Hawaii’s most beloved instrument, the ukulele and a cajon for percussion.

They have just released an album of 15 Beatles hits, spanning from 1963-69. They will be having a CD release party on Saturday August 5th, from 6pm at Gordon Biersch restaurant. Everyone’s invited and there is no cover charge. They will also be performing at the 'Roy Sakuma Wildest Show In Town' at the Honolulu Zoo on Wednesday, August 9 at 6pm.

Beat-lele has been invited to perform at the 2017 International Beatle Week Festival in Liverpool, England on august 23-29. They will be playing 9 shows, 2 of which are on the main stage of the historic Cavern Club, where the Beatles themselves performed 50 years ago.

