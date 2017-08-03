Billy V: Napua Greig's 'Makawalu', Jack Johnson, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park

Napua Greig is the Kumu Hula of Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka that calls Kula, Maui home. She was also the female voice in Disney's Pixar short film "Lava". This week, she is one of several Hawaiian artists releasing a new album. Makawalu, meaning “eight-eyes”, encourages us to look beyond the surface. Napua takes in her surroundings, her practices, and weaves them into mele, and then once again into hula. There are a total of 12 songs on the release, a 5-year project in the making

Jack Johnson has been working hard before his Kokua Hawaii Foundation Concerts this weekend at the Waikiki Shell Last week he played in California in a couple of double headers at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley and played some 30 songs per night that also had guest appearances and lots of talk story and medleys. The Kokua Hawaii Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports environmental education in schools and communities through out Hawaii Catch Jack Johnson and Friends tomorrow and Saturday night at the Waikiki Shell Special guests include G. Love & Special Sauce, Jake Shimabukuro and Ron Artis II. Limited tickets are remaining. Keiki stage starts at 4:30pm.

Another hit 1980s TV show may be getting a reboot: Miami Vice. NBC Television has put in for the reboot to be in the development stages. The main driving force behind Miami Vice getting a TV reboot is Vin Diesel. The original show ran from 1984 to 1989 and starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as detectives James "Sonny" Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs.

If you are a Hawaii Five-0 fan, it's enough to make you smile. A reunion of sorts in Canada, Grace Park's hometown. Small kine family reunion as Daniel Dae Kim posts this Instagram picture of the two. They were on Hawaii Five-0; their characters were cousins for 8 years. Both recently left the show after disputes with CBS over pay equity despite the fact that they had been on the show from the very beginning. Both have future projects in the pipeline, but it's nice to see them together, even if it is in real life and not on the TV as the cousins that we knew and loved that they portrayed.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.