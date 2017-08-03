Business Report: How people get their health insurance

The Visual Capitalist did this excellent chart. Each person represents 1 million Americans. Most of us get medical insurance through our employer – 156 million people. That's more than double the next group – 62 million getting coverage through Medicaid. Medicare covers 43 million.
Some 22 million have non-group coverage, 6 million have other public insurance. Uninsured are 29 million. The chief thing economically is that Obamacare, or anything that replaces it, can control costs for the majority by insuring the uninsured, so they don't get expensive care for free in the ER. But there is a key thing visible here *politically* that most of us are not personally without coverage, so we're not personally affected by the problem in a way we can readily see.
For seven years politicians found fault with Obamacare knowing most of their constituents had no idea if they were being told the truth or not.
