Army aims to improve management of training facilities, seeks public input

The U.S. Army is seeking input on a new plan to manage its training facilities in Hawaii.

"This effort is about improving cultural resources management and preservation through more efficient processes," said Richard Davis, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii cultural resources manager. "It's also very much about sharing information and collective brainstorming.”

Military officials have already been consulting with Native Hawaiian organizations. However, they are still looking for input from the general community.

According to officials, the proposal aims to improve managing cultural resources at Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, the Pohakuloa Training Area and other sites.

The draft details how the Army will avoid, minimize and resolve any potential effects on historic properties from training.

A finalized draft of the plan is set to be completed this fall in accordance with the Army’s National Historic Preservation Act responsibilities.

For questions or comments please contact military officials on their website. For more information and proposal’s draft click here.

