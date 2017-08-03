Wie takes early lead at Women's British Open

Michelle Wie took an early lead at the Women's British Open on Thursday morning with her eight-under-64 performance.

Wie set a new course record at Kingsbarns with her opening round performance.

After bogeying one her second hole of the day, Wie fired off nine birdies - six of them in the last nine holes.

She ended her day with back-to-back-to-back birdies earning her the top spot on the leaderboard.

She's currently one stroke ahead of I.K. Kim, who's in second heading into tomorrow second round.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.