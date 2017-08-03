Forecast: Light winds and some morning showers, then sunshine!

Light winds and few morning showers, then plentiful sunshine. Afternoon sea breezes could develop and lead to clouds and a few pop-up showers over leeward and mauka neighborhoods.

High today will be 89 degrees in Honolulu.

Trade winds should strengthen on Friday to 10-20 mph and stay with us through the weekend and beyond.

Surf continues to be slightly elevated east and south with no significant swells on the horizon. Waves today will be 2-4 feet east and south, 3 feet or less north, 2 feet or less west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.