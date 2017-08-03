Hawaii building 1st public hydrogen vehicle fueling station

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii is building its first public fueling station for hydrogen vehicles that will enable the sale of cars that emit only water vapor.

Gov. David Ige said Wednesday the groundbreaking represents the beginning of the hydrogen fuel vehicle industry in Hawaii.

Honolulu-based Servco Pacific is building the station which it plans to complete it in early 2018. Once it's operational the company will begin selling the hydrogen-fueled Toyota Mirage.

The U.S. Department of Energy says there are 38 hydrogen fueling stations nationwide, mostly in California.

There are just a handful of hydrogen-fueled vehicles in Hawaii, primarily used by the military which has its own fueling stations.

The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association says there are more than 1,600 consumer vehicles powered by hydrogen in the U.S.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.