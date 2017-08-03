Activist: Maui police used excessive force despite peaceful protest

Two women and four men were arrested early Wednesday during a protest over construction of a new telescope atop Haleakala.

Henderson wedges himself under a semi-truck during the protest. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

After a handful of activists were arrested Tuesday in protests against a controversial telescope planned for Haleakala, some are claiming Maui police officers used excessive force despite a peaceful demonstration.

Cell phone video from the early morning blockade shows a man who appears to have lost consciousness. Friends say that man, David Kai Prais, suffered a concussion under the pressure of an officer's knee.

Activists are calling it an act of police brutality even though, hours earlier, authorities used a softer approach.

"Is there any possibility you can assist us by having your people move off to the side? We would appreciate it," one MPD officer asked.

His requests to demonstrators went unanswered.

"We had these little locks on our wrists, so all I did was detach the lock to break free from the line," protester Joseph Henderson said. "I was definitely willing to lay down my life to protect one of our most sacred mountains."

After repeated warnings — both in English and Hawaiian — police started breaking up the activists who had linked their arms in plastic pipes.

That's when activists say things got heated.

Officers tackled protester Kaleikoa Kaeo as he crawled across the road. Henderson also wedged himself under a semi-truck before he was hauled off in handcuffs.

By the end of the commotion, six people were arrested, and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing a Highway, Disobedience, and Resisting Arrest.

Prais was one of those arrested after he was rushed to an emergency room.

Governor David Ige responded to the protest by saying, "It's unfortunate that there were arrests made. But we continue to look for providing a safe access for those projects that are appropriately permitted."

The convoy eventually reached the work site where the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope will be. It will be the largest of it's kind in the world when it opens in 2019.

The project manager said online, "It is our hope that we can work together while respectful of one another's differences, and mutually revere these gifts from nature."

There is conflicting information about the injuries suffered by David Kai Prais, but friends say he was released from the hospital and is doing fine.

Hawaii News Now reached out to the Maui Police Department for comment, but have not heard back.

