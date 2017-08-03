20 people move in to temporary Kona homeless shelter, lack of space still an issue

The Dow Jones industrial average trades over 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple. Elsewhere in the market stocks were mostly lower.More >>
Repaving Oahu Community Correctional Center’s parking lot, widening nearby Kamehameha Highway and other related work will cost about $650,000. But what’s unusual is that the Department of Public Safety isn’t footing the bill. The rail authority is.More >>
After a handful of activists were arrested Tuesday in protests against a controversial telescope planned for Haleakala, some are claiming Maui police officers used excessive force despite a peaceful demonstration.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
When school begins on Monday at August Ahrens Elementary School in Waipahu, people who've parked along Mahoe Street next to the school will have to find another place to park their vehicles.More >>
