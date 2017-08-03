20 people move in to temporary Kona homeless shelter, lack of space still an issue

About 20 people moved into a temporary homeless shelter Wednesday after a homeless sweep at the Old Kona Airport Park.

Several social service agencies along with members from Hawaii County provided temporary relocation services to homeless living at the park.

Some people relocated to a one-acre property at Hale Kikaha where they now have access to hygiene facilities and a safe place to sleep.

However, there wasn't enough bed space available to accommodate everyone in the move. About 25 people remain without housing, the county says.

Officials say they are working to increase the number of beds at the shelter while looking at a site to provide permanent housing.

An emergency proclamation signed by Big Island Mayor Harry Kim allowed Hale Kikaha to serve as a temporary homeless shelter.

On Tuesday, the county began enforcing a no-camping police at Old Kona Airport Park.

The policy is aimed at making the area more community friendly.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.