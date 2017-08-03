Police searching for suspect in mid-July convenience store robbery

Honolulu police are searching for a male suspect caught on camera robbing a market in mid-July.

Surveillance footage captured the man allegedly threatening the owner of MK Market near Queen's Medical Center.

The incident happened on July 18. The man allegedly used a handgun to threaten the owner, and demanded cash.

The owner reportedly refused to hand over the case, and the suspect then hit him.

It's unclear if the suspect got away with anything.

Anyone with tips is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

