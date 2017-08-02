Statewide natural gas rate hike awaits PUC approval, costs could increase 15%

Prices for natural gas could soon be on the rise.

Hawaii Gas filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission Tuesday requesting permission to increase statewide rates by an average of 15 percent.

That means the typical residential bill on Oahu would go up by about $9.50 a month.

The company says residents on Oahu, Maui and Molokai would see a rate increase while Kauai and Hawaii Island residents, on average, would not see any changed to their bill.

The company also says Lanai residents may even see a slight decrease in rates.

Additional revenue from the increases will go towards investments in clean and renewable fuels as well as company growth, Hawaii Gas said.

It's the first request for a rate hike in nine year. If approved by the PUC, the increases would go into effect in mid-2018.

