Hawaii will see glimpse of rare solar eclipse event

A rare total solar eclipse will send a streak of darkness across parts of the mainland on Aug. 21.

Although Hawaii will not see a full eclipse, early birds can still catch a partial eclipse in the morning.

Of course, the partial eclipse will be nothing like the total solar eclipse that left Hawaii Island in the moon’s shadow 26 years ago.

“The July 11, 1991 total eclipse over the entire island of Hawaii and a little piece of Maui was a huge event,” said Mike Shanahan, Bishop Museum planetarium director. “But for most viewers it was cloudy across the island of Hawaii.”

The next time Hawaii will be in the path of a total solar eclipse will be in 2106.

“Again the Big Island will be where all the action is,” Shanahan said. “And hopefully the weather will be better.”

For now, those hoping to see a glimpse of August’s upcoming eclipse on the islands can make their way east for the sunrise at 6:20 a.m.

“As long as you are looking out to the sea to the east, it will still be a very cool event to see the sun rising with about roughly a third of its surface blocked by the moon” Shanahan said.

The partial eclipse will last an hour.

And a warning: It is unsafe to view the partial eclipse without eye protection.

The Bishop Museum has more information on how to correctly view the solar event on its website.

