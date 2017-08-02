Rolovich says taking step back has allowed offense to move forward

Another break for a career criminal who led Honolulu Police on a wild, 100 mile car chase last year.
Bryson Bagio will not go to prison to serve time for all his crimes, not yet. After six months in a rehabilitation facility, a Honolulu judge allowed him another three months.More >>
Another break for a career criminal who led Honolulu Police on a wild, 100 mile car chase last year.
Bryson Bagio will not go to prison to serve time for all his crimes, not yet. After six months in a rehabilitation facility, a Honolulu judge allowed him another three months.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to join with two Republican senators to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek an immigration based on merit and skills instead of family connections.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to join with two Republican senators to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek an immigration based on merit and skills instead of family connections.More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average trades over 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple. Elsewhere in the market stocks were mostly lower.More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average trades over 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple. Elsewhere in the market stocks were mostly lower.More >>