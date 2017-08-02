Henry Kapono to open for America

If you wanna catch Henry Kapono playing music he's gonna be in concert with the group, "America" this Saturday at the Blaisdell, and Sunday on Maui. This is not the first time he has stepped on stage with them. Previously, Cecilio and Kapono played with America, Peter Frampton, Santana and Gary Wright for a concert in Texas in front of 87,000 people.
