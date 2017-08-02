Kupuna Achievers: Terri Madden

It's never too late to pursue your dreams. Terri Madden's theater is unique. It is community-centric -- creating opportunities for others across the islands to share stories that focus on Hawaii's diverse population. The grandmother of six hopes it enriches others in both her family and community.
It has been an artistic journey focusing on real-life experiences, some of the past plays include "Houseless in Paradise", "Someone Else's Slippahs" and "The Waipahu Project" .
Auntie Terri says telling these important stories keeps her going and she hopes it continues to inspire others to give back to the community. And it's only the beginning to Terri's new chapter in life.
