HONOLULU Family Fun Run and Best of Honolulu Festival

Start the day with the HONOLULU Family Fun Run, presented by Kaiser Permanente, this Saturday Aug. 5, 2017 at Honolulu Hale. This festive event runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and encourages families to get out and move while raising money for the schools of their choice. Keiki ages 3 to 10 years old can participate in a 500-meter dash, while family members of all ages can enter the 3K Fun Run, a leisurely walk/run that will take them through downtown. Along the way, enjoy selfie stops, Meadow Gold TruMoo milk, KonaRed samples, snacks, entertainment and more.

Immediately following the Fun Run will be the Best of Honolulu Festival. It will feature the best Honolulu has to offer in food, music, shopping and more. Kids will have a blast in the Dave and Busters Keiki Zone with face painting, balloon animals, rides and more!

HONOLULU Family will be holding their annual Cover Kids Search. They are searching for local kids between the ages of 1 and 12 years old to be on their covers next year. A professional photographer will take your child’s photo on site and HONOLULU Family will waive the $10 Cover Kids entry fee just for the event.

For more information, visit honolulumagazine.com

