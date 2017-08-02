NPS grants Hawaii nearly $80K to preserve historic battlefield

The National Park Service has awarded the University of Hawaii nearly $80,000 to help preserve the site of the Battle of Nuuanu.

The Battle of Nuuanu was a key turning point as King Kamehameha fought for unification of the Hawaiian islands.

The grant is through the American Battlefield Program, which is providing $1.2 million dollars to local communities across the country to preserve and protect historic battlefields.

“We are excited to partner with public and private organizations committed to protecting and preserving our country’s historic national treasures,” said National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds in a news release. “Through these grants, and the work the grantees are accomplishing, we are ensuring that these hallowed sites are protected and maintained for future generations.”

Hawaii’s grant amount will help set up a preservation plan for the historic landmark. The park service is also contemplating future tourism at the site.

The American Battlefield Protection Program has awarded over $19.6 million since 1996.

