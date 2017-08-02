Billy V: Macklemore recovering, Joey Lawrence coming to Five-0, 'Inhuman' graces Hawaii Luxury, Aloha Homes

Rapper Macklemore is OK this morning after being involved in a head-on crash. It happened Friday near Seattle. Police says a man driving a pickup truck crossed the center line -- and slammed into Macklemore's Mercedes. The rapper was not hurt, but two of his passengers were injured by flying glass. The other driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Actor Joey Lawrence is set to guest star on "Hawaii Five-0." Variety reports Lawrence will appear in two episodes this season. He'll use his computer to free a dangerous arsonist from prison . Lawrence rose to fame in the 1990's on the sitcom "Blossom."

A former Kauai resident, and one of the stars of the new show "Marvel's Inhumans" is gracing the cover of Hawaii Luxury. Serinda Swan plays Medusa in the new show. The photos were shot at Park Lane Ala Moana. This is the first magazine cover for the 33-year-old actress. You might recognize her from her roles in the shows "Smallville" and "Chicago Fire" and more recently in the Emmy nominated mini series "Feud: Bette & Joan."

A dynamic local design duo -- is looking for families who want to remodel their homes. David and Michelle Jaime are the stars of H-G-T-Vs "Aloha Homes." The show is looking for young families, newlyweds, parents-to-be,and people just relocating to Hawaii. But, you will need to be willing to spend at least 75-thousand dollars of your own money.

