PHOTOS: Protests erupt over Haleakala telescope construction

The Dow Jones industrial average trades over 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple. Elsewhere in the market stocks were mostly lower.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
School bus routes on Maui will be temporarily suspended or consolidated due to a shortage of bus drivers, the state Department of Education says.More >>
At least five people were arrested early Wednesday during a protest over construction of a new telescope atop Haleakala.More >>
