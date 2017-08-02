Business Report: Where Matson gets its business

The new Matson second quarter profit report counts container volume by region. The count is done by TEUs, which stands for 20-Foot Equivalent Units. That means two 10-foot containers count as one TEU. Got it?

If you thought Matson’s main business was Hawaii, you’re right. But it’s other services areas collectively add up to more. Shipping to Hawaii went down 1100 to 38,600, or 2.8%. Hawaii vehicles dropped to 16,500 , down 4,700 or 22.2%. Alaska 17,500 down 200 or 1.1%, China 16,900, up 2,200 or 15.0%, Guam 5,400 down 900 or 14.3%, Micronesia-S. Pacific 2,500 up 400 or 19.0%.

