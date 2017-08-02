Some school bus routes on Maui temporarily suspended due to driver shortage

School bus routes on Maui will be temporarily suspended or consolidated due to a shortage of bus drivers, the state Department of Education says.

According to the DOE, all bus routes will be temporarily suspended at Lahainaluna High, Baldwin High and Iao Intermediate schools. Affected students are eligible for a free monthly Maui Bus youth pass.

At Maui High, certain bus routes will be temporarily consolidated, which means longer wait times for students. Students will be provided with a free school bus pass for now.

The changes -- effective starting on the first day of school on Aug. 7 -- will remain in place until the state can hire more bus drivers. Increased pay and hiring bonuses have been offered to attract applicants.

Bus service for special education students will not be affected.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.