Former UH football coach June Jones takes assistant coaching job in Canada

Former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones is taking an assistant coaching job with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to the team's official Twitter page.

Jones will be reunited with his former assistants, Jeff Reinebold and Dennis McKnight, in Hamilton.

Although he will be coaching for the Tiger-Cats, he will also stay with his current job as athletics director at St. Louis School.

Jones was an offensive coordinator last fall. He then accepted an administrative job with St. Louis last year before reportedly making the move to the Tiger-Cats on Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.