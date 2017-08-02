Forecast: Some showers to start, but sunshine will dominate

Light trade winds will push showers over windward and mauka neighborhoods this morning. Sunshine will dominate the mid-day, then sea breezes may develop and create some interior clouds and pop-up showers.

High today in Honolulu will be 89 degrees.

Surf is slightly elevated east and south. No major swells are in the forecast. Waves today will be 2-4 feet east and south, 3 feet or less north, 2 feet or less west.

No marine of weather advisories are posted. Former Tropical Storm Irwin has dissipated far to our east.

There are no active tropical systems in the Central or East Pacific.

- Dan Cooke

