A Flood Advisory is in effect Wednesday for Windward areas of Oahu as heavy rain falls.

The advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., radar showed moderate to heavy rain falling along the windward side of Oahu.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Hauula, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu and Kaaawa.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.