Hawaiian fisherman sues to restrict foreign fishing licenses

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A Native Hawaiian fisherman is asking an environmental court to stop Hawaii officials from issuing commercial fishing licenses to those who aren't legally admitted into the United States.

Malama Chun is appealing a state Board of Land and Natural Resources decision denying his petition. Chun filed his petition in April in response to an Associated Press investigation that found hundreds of foreign fishermen confined to boats and some living in subpar conditions. Hawaii grants the foreign fishermen licenses to fish, but they aren't allowed to enter the country.

The board denied the petition without a hearing. The board says Chun didn't show how not issuing the licenses would address his concerns about overfishing and cultural practices.

The board says it doesn't have jurisdiction to consider allegations of unfair labor practices.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.