OHA trustees plan to sue UH, state over 'mismanagement' at Mauna Kea

Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees say they will sue the University of Hawaii and the state for alleged mismanagement at Mauna Kea.

The trustees made the decision after a committee met behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman read a statement by Trustee Dan Ahuna, but trustees would not answer questions.

In the statement, the trustees said they had "agreed to pursue an aggressive position in service to our lahui and Mauna Kea by authorizing our board counsel to draft a complaint to hold the state and UH responsible for its long mismanagement of M K (Mauna Kea)."

The decision is significant because in 2015, the trustees voted to rescind their 2009 vote supporting the selection of Mauna Kea as the site for the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope.

UH President David Lassner had no comment on the issue. The state attorney general did not return a request for comment.

