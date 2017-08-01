Polynesian Football Hall of Fame adds annual high school football award

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has added an annual high school player-of-the-year award to its repertoire.

Already boasting professional and college player-of-the-year awards, the Hall on Tuesday announced the establishment of the Polynesian High School Player of the Year, as well as an accompanying watch list.

Twelve Hawaii-based high school athletes are on the watchlist, which includes the names of 53 top Polynesian prep athletes from across the country.

“There are several thousand Polynesians that play high school football today” said Jesse Sapolu, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame's Chairman. “Football for these young men is way of life, it’s family, it’s culture and an opportunity to further their education through a college scholarship.”

Five finalists for the award will be unveiled on December 7, after the end of most high school football seasons across America. The winner of the award will be announced during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner.

Stephen Barber (Punahou/QB), Chevan Cordeiro (St. Louis/QB), Kukea Emmsley (Kapolei/DE), Aaron Faumui (Kapolei/DL), Kana'i Mauga (Waianae/LB), Samson Reed (Kahuku/DL), Rockey Savea (Kapolei/DL), Isaiah Tufaga (St. Louis/DB), Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Pearl City/LB), Alama Uluave (Punahou/OL), Sione Veikoso (Kailua/OL) and Jonah Welch (Kamehameha/DL) are the Hawaii athletes who were named to the watch list.

To view the full watch list for the award, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.