Want to be on HGTV's 'Aloha Homes'? Here's how

A brother and sister design duo wants to spruce up your Hawaii home!

David and Michelle Jaime host a new home improvement show on HGTV that is looking for homeowners on Oahu to star in upcoming episodes.

The show’s casting team says they are looking for young families, newlyweds, parents-to-be and people relocating to Hawaii.

Interested candidates must have a few qualifications:

Should be able to begin renovation this year

Must live on Oahu

No rentals, must own the house

Have a budget of at least $75,000 to work with

The show aired its pilot episode, "Newlyweds need a new home," earlier this year.

If interested in applying, email Liz.Alderman@OptomenUSA.com for an application.

