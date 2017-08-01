Local fighter vying for chance in the UFC

A Hawaii MMA fighter has a huge opportunity today. Cheyden Leialoha is fighting on "The Contender." It's a show run by UFC President Dana White. The fighters, who are all not currently in the UFC, are fighting to get contracts with the promotion.

But it won't be easy.

Each week, White picks just one or two fighters out of the 10 on the show. But Leialoha's got some good guidance. The Puna native trains with UFC Featherweight Champ, Max Holloway and UFC Welterweight contender, Yancy Medeiros.

Leialoha is undefeated with a 6-0 record. His fight airs on UFC's "Fight Pass" network at 2 p.m. Hawaii time.

