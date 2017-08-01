Grammy winner Kalani Pe‘a and friends to headline Pau Hana concert at Hawaii Okinawa Center

Grammy- and Na Hoku Hanohano-award-winning singer Kalani Pe‘a will headline the second Pau Hana Concert in “the heart of the island” — the Hawaii Okinawa Center — on Thursday, Aug. 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30). Opening the show will be the fabulous Halau Kaulakahi, directed by Kumu Hula Nalani Keale. The dynamic Okinawan drumming of Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko, just back from performing for survivors of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster in Fukushima, Japan, will close the show. “Mento Mele” Apana will further entertain the audience with her unique brand of emceeing.

Kalani Pe‘a was born in Hilo and now resides on Maui. His debut album, “E Walea,” captured the Regional Roots Album category in this past February’s Grammy Awards. It was the first time a Hawaiian language album won in the category and was the only entry from Hawaii in the category. The album features seven Hawaiian language songs that Pe‘a either wrote or co-wrote.

And then in April, “E Walea” was selected Contemporary Album of the Year at the 2017 Na Hoku Hanahano Awards.

The Pau Hana Concert is presented by Heineken Beer, Lotus Spirits and Mt. Kalihi Productions and will benefit cultural and educational programs of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA) and the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts (HARA).

“The Pau Hana Concert will bring together the cultures of our two island communities, Hawaii and Okinawa, in an exciting program,” said concert chair Tom Yamamoto.

Presale tickets are $25 — $30 at the door on the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased at the Hawaii Okinawa Center (676-5400) or via Eventbrite. As a pau hana event, Hawaiian and regular bentos; hot, freshly made andagi; and soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits will be available for purchase.

The Hawaii Okinawa Center is located at 94-587 Ukee St. in Waipio Gentry. Free parking is available on the HOC grounds. For more information, call the Hawaii United Okinawa Association at 676-5400 or visit http://www.huoa.org/

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.