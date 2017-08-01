Problems breastfeeding? How to get some advice in Hawaii

It's world breastfeeding week, a time to raise awareness about the benefits of it for babies as well as the education and resources that are available to new moms. It's not an easy process for everyone. That's why Honolulu Breastfeeding and Wellness Center wants to get the word out, that there are people who can help you. Nicky Lawnsby, the founder and owner of the center joined mom and co-president of Babywearing International Of Oahu, Emily Layman Perkins on Sunrise.
The two are holding the Ohana Resource fair on August 5, 2017 at the Waianae Health Center. It's from 9 am until 12 pm. For more information go to the website for the Honolulu Breastfeeding & Wellness Center at http://honolulubreastfeeding.com/.
