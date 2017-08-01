Billy V: Carol Burnett joins Netflix, New 'Justice League' trailer, Red Bull Party Wave, Kai Lenny wins BIG

Carol Burnett has been a guest on Hawaii Five-0, playing Steve McGarrett's aunt. She loves Hawaii, and she still has it. The legendary actress and comedian, who hosted The Carol Burnett Show for 11 seasons starting in the late 1960s, will be back with a brand new series. She will launch on Netflix: "A Little Help with Carol Burnett" on the streaming service in 2018. In each of the 12 half-hour episodes, both celebrities and everyday people will bring their real-life issues to "a panel of straight-talking 4- to 8-year-olds" in front of a live studio audience.

During Comic Con in San Diego, D-C comics released the trailer for the new Justice league film staring local boy Jason Momoa. Director Joss Whedon took over the film from original director Zack Snyder, who stepped back in May following the death of his daughter. Whedon has ordered extensive re-shoots to play on the success of Wonder Woman, putting her front & center. The film hits theaters November of this year.

The Red Bull Party Wave is returning to Waikiki August 27. The competition challenges creative teams to build their own surf vessel and ride the best wave as a team. Competing teams are usually decked out in their best themed costumes, they perform a skit on the beach then paddle out into the waves together.

It's the final event of Duke's OceanFest which annually honors the legendary surfer, Olympian and former sheriff of Honolulu Duke Kahanamoku.Kai Lenny claimed victory at the Puerto Escondido challenge. He beat out 24 of the world's best big wave surfers in epic 20-to-25 foot surf. It's the first event of the 2017 world surf league big wave tour. Challengers included: Jamie Mitchell from Australia, Tom Lowe from Great Britain, and Billy Kemper and Trevor Carlson from Hawaii.

