Business Report: The number of people who stand to lose health insurance

From 2010 to 2015, the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, put 19 million uninsured Americans onto the rolls of the insured. The various versions of Republican repeal-and-replace, none of them law yet, would generally remove the requirement to get insurance, and raise the cost of choosing to. The Urban Institute came up with estimates of how many people are affected in each state. In Hawaii, for example, is 48,000 people.

But Hawaii already had a state law which kept the number low by requiring employers to offer coverage. In Arkansas, 232,000 are affected; in Wisconsin, 212,000. Such red states as Oklahoma and Kansas have more than 100,000 affected; in Texas and Florida it's more than a million. These are people too poor to buy health coverage on their own dime, but not quite poor enough to qualify for Medicaid. Others are shut out because of pre-existing conditions.

