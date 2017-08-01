Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi in Hawaii to promote 'Golden Moment Hawaii'

Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi took to the ice on Monday to promote her “Golden Moment Hawaii” event.

The concert on ice, which seeks to benefit early childhood literacy in Hawaii, will take place at the Blaisdell Arena on Sept. 9 and 10.

Tony award-winning singer Lea Salonga will perform at the event. Olympic gold medalist Brian Botiano and “Dancing with the Stars” judge and Punahou grad Carrie Ann Inaba will also be in attendance.

“Skating and music and theater go so well hand-in-hand with the performance aspect of it,” Yamaguchi said. “So to have one of the most renowned voices in the world perform live to will just be a dream.”

Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation will host two shows at the arena stage, which will be frozen over for a cast of North American and Japanese figure skating champions.

Tickets to the event are now on sale here.

