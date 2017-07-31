Hawaii Kai man charged after allegedly shooting his sister

A Hawaii Kai man has been charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threatening after allegedly shooting his sister.

Jonathan Tien, 45, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, a fight broke out between the 49-year-old victim and the suspect around 6 p.m. Friday in Hawaii Kai.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 14-year-old girl was also injured.

Over the weekend, the Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation.

