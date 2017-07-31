Hawaii man's body recovered a year after he went missing

A fomer 'Iolani football player is being remembered as a hero who died trying to get help for others during a paddleboarding accident on Lake Tahoe.

A fomer 'Iolani football player is being remembered as a hero who died trying to get help for others during a paddleboarding accident on Lake Tahoe. 20-year-old Marc Ma is presumed drowned

Former 'Iolani football player died in Lake Tahoe accident trying to save friends

Former 'Iolani football player died in Lake Tahoe accident trying to save friends

Twenty-year-old Marc Ma, an 'Iolani School graduate and football player at the University of Nevada, has been presumed dead after an apparent paddleboarding incident at Lake Tahoe, according to the University of Nevada and media reports.

Twenty-year-old Marc Ma, an 'Iolani School graduate and football player at the University of Nevada, has been presumed dead after an apparent paddleboarding incident at Lake Tahoe, according to the University of Nevada and media reports.

The body of a 20-year-old Hawaii resident and former University of Nevada football player is believed to have been recovered from Lake Tahoe on Monday, more than a year after he was reported missing while paddleboarding.

Marc Ma, a former 'Iolani School student, was last seen in June of 2016 while spending time with friends atop the lake.

Ma's companions on the lake that day told investigators that he died heroically, saying he was last seen trying to get help for a group of others who had run into trouble while paddleboarding after strong winds picked up on the lake.

The friends were eventually rescued by a boat crew from a nearby marina, but Ma, who was not wearing a life vest, was never located.

A release from the Tahoe City Sheriff's Department says that Ma's family hired a private contractor over the weekend to help look for his body. On Monday afternoon, using a specialized robotic camera system, Ma's body was spotted in roughly 240-feet of water.

Authorities say his body was recovered in the lake's West Shore Cafe area, near where he was last seen.

Body believed to be Marc Ma, 20, recovered west shore #LakeTahoe. Ma was 2016 drowning victim & @unevadareno student https://t.co/Gbv1UwqnCi pic.twitter.com/N9I7DoBM0C — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) July 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.