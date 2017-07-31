State certifies first of labs that will test medical marijuana products

A Hawaii group is trying to help veterans struggling with mental health issues — by helping them learn how to use medical cannabis.

After other options fail, Hawaii veterans are turning to medical cannabis for help

A private laboratory on Oahu has been certified by the state Department of Health to begin testing medical cannabis products, a long-awaited next step that brings dispensaries closer to completing their first sales.

Steep Hill Hawaii, a Honolulu-based firm, was granted a provisional certificate on Monday after successfully demonstrating a 'capacity and proficiency to test cannabis' and make sure marketed products are in complicance with state law.

"“We realize that registered patients and caregivers and some of the licensed dispensaries have been waiting for a laboratory to become operational to test medical cannabis prior to consumption and sale," said Keith Ridley, Chief of DOH's Office of Health Care Assurance. "This is a major step forward as it allows the dispensaries to now begin testing their products to sell to qualified patients."

Since the licensed dispensaries in Hawaii are required to have their products tested for safety prior to sale, the lack of a certified testing facility meant the dispensaries were largely without anything to sell – more than a year after the state actually green-lit the sale of cannabis in Hawaii.

“Certification follows a rigorous scientific process that requires meticulous attention to detail and constant refining to ensure product and patient safety,” said Chris Whelen, chief of DOH’s State Laboratories Division.

Additional labs are expected to be certified soon; the Department of Health says it is currently working with two others independent facilities to help them obtain certification.

