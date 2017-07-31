'That's my legs': Street performer makes public plea for return of wheelchair

Raymond Tavita wanted to cry last week when he realized someone had stolen his new wheelchair from his Kalihi apartment building.

"The wheelchair means a lot. I mean that's my legs," said the 23-year-old.

Tavita, who suffers from spina bifida, had parked the wheelchair on the ground floor of his building

He uses crutches to walk, but his mobility is severely limited because of his condition.

And his wheelchair isn't just a convenience -- it's central to his livelihood.

Tavita is a street performer in Waikiki who goes by the name of "Poly Houdini."

"The best way for me to get around in Waikiki, I realized, was by using a wheelchair," he said. "I didn't leave it locked up because in my mind I was like, it's a wheelchair, who would ever steal a wheelchair like that?"

State Rep. John Mizuno is hoping that Tavita's wheelchair will be returned to him.

"It's not the right thing to do, Kalihi," Mizuno said. "Call me up. No questions asked. I just want Raymond ... to get his wheelchair back."

If you would like to help, call Mizuno's office at 586-6050.

