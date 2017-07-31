SmartMoney Monday: Protecting your money when you're on vacation

When people are on vacation, they get pretty relaxed and can let their guard down. So what are some ways people can protect their money while they're vacationing?

The most important thing is to carefully select the payment method you'll use on vacation. One of the safest payment methods is a credit card. But not just any credit card. Make sure it's one with an EMV chip, a smart chip. That chip encrypts your card and makes it extremely difficult to copy or counterfeit. Debit cards doesn't have as many safety features as a credit card, especially a credit card with an EMV chip. Also, before you leave on your vacation, contact your credit card company and let them know when and where you'll be traveling, especially if you're going overseas. You don't want to surprise your credit card company with charges from a foreign country or have your legitimate purchases denied.

While you're traveling, you will want to occasionally keep up with your purchases online so you can quickly identify any spending that's not yours. The more you ensure the safety of how you're going to spend your money, the more time you can spend enjoying your vacation.

