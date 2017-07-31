Amid growing funding questions, HART names new rail project head

More than two months after lawmakers wrapped up the 2017 legislative session without an agreement on how to continue funding the troubled Honolulu rail project, state lawmakers say they'll convene for a special session to debate the issue on August 28.

Special session on how to cover $3B rail shortfall set for August

Honolulu's embattled rail project dodged another bullet on Wednesday afternoon, when city councilmembers approved a $350 million bond issue that will help avoid a potential construction shutdown in January.

Oahu's beleaguered rail project has a new head.

In a 6-to-1 vote, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board chose Andrew Robbins to lead the agency under a three-year contract. He'll earn a base salary of $317,000 a year, and will also get a $4,583 monthly housing allowance and $600 a month for transportation costs.

“The board is very excited about the experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm that Mr. Robbins brings to the authority.” said HART board vice Chairman Terrence Lee, in a news release. “We are confident that his expertise, dedication, and strong belief in the project will serve HART and the people of Honolulu well.”

The lone "no" vote came from board member John Henry Felix, who told Hawaii News Now that there was a rush to choose a new CEO and executive director and that the didn't feel confident about Robbins' qualifications.

Robbins comes from Canadian-based Bombardier Transportation, and replaces former CEO Dan Grabauskas, who stepped down last August. He will also take over for interim Executive Director Krishniah Murthy.

Robbins, though, is no stranger to the rail project.

In 2011, Bombardier sued the city over procurement for rail contracts.

At the time, Robbins was Bombardier's Hawaii project manager -- and was a vocal critic of how the contracts were awarded.

The HART board said Robbins has experience in public passenger rail equipment, infrastructure, construction management and airport transit. He's also a licensed professional engineer in Hawaii.

Robbins' first day is Sept. 5.

The appointment comes amid growing questions about a $2 billion funding shortfall for the project, and as lawmakers gear up to hold a special session in August to tackle the issue.

The decision was announced Monday at a board meeting.

In May, city officials were forced to file a recovery plan for the wildly over budget project with the Federal Transit Administration back, detailing alternative strategies on how HART can reconcile construction plans with available funding.

Including financing costs, the project – once estimated at $5.8 billion – now has a price tag of as much as $10 billion.

