Lex Brodie’s Above and Beyond Award Winner

The Lex Brodie’s Above and Beyond Award is dedicated to honoring members of the community who have put themselves in harm’s way, made a substantial sacrifice for the good of others, or provided a meritorious contribution to our local community.

Ryan Nuss was originally offered a part time position with the Institute of Human Services. Seeing the needs of the homeless, he began volunteering on his days and hours off. He cut costs in his life, (i.e. selling his car and biking to work) so he could afford to live on his part time salary and volunteer at HIS. In six months, he volunteered over 300 hours. Ryan, also brought in therapy animals from his own personal urban farm to help those suffering from psychologically traumatizing events. Ryan was nominated by his brother, Brandon Nuss. Brandon said that his brother has always “thought outside the box” in finding ways to help others.

