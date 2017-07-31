Ohana Farm parcels to release all 35 lots for purchase by summer

Helemano Ranch & Farms, LLC announced today that due to strong public interest in the Ohana Farm Parcels agricultural community project, located in Wahiawa, it will release all 35 farm-ready parcels by late summer 2017, rather than releasing them in phases as initially planned.

“As a result of the great amount of community interest we have received since April, we are taking steps to be able to release and enter into contracts for all 35 parcels by this summer,” said Alec Sou, managing partner of Helemano Ranch & Farms. “We are pleased to announce that to date, we have received 23 letters of registered reservations. Since most of the land is currently being farmed, the new owners are able to start their own farm operations immediately after the sale is complete.”

Ohana Farm Parcels is Hawaii’s first, true fee-simple agricultural community that consists of 35 farm-ready parcels, situated on 480 acres of land formerly owned by Dole Company. All 35 parcels are zoned for agriculture use only and range in size from 10 to 18.37 acres. Productive and proven, the land has been farmed for decades and will continue to be used for agriculture. Prices for the condominium parcels start in the mid $70,000 range per acre.

“We believe this model is well suited for Hawaii’s farming industry and will keep 480 acres of land in active agricultural production,” added Sou. “Our goal is to support Hawaii’s farmers and our agricultural community for future generations.”

The Ohana Farm Parcels project is developed by Helemano Ranch & Farm LLC, an affiliate of Aloun Farm Inc. Aloun Farms has been actively farming approximately 85 percent of the Ohana Farm Parcel property since 2011. The fee-simple agricultural community will be managed by the individual unit owners; however, the owners will have the option to farm the land themselves or contract directly with Aloun Farms to manage their farming operations.

For more information about Ohana Farm Parcels or to contact a broker or realtor, please visit www.ohanafarmparcels.com.

