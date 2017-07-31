Billy V: Sam Shepard, Local girl wins 'Groceries', Bruno's family back home

Actor and playwright Sam Shepard has died. The Pulitzer Prize winning author reportedly died from complications to ALS. A family spokesperson said he died peacefully yesterday with his family by his side. During his career he wrote 44 plays and several novels. He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1979 for the play "Buried Child." Shepard was also nominated for an Academy Award for his role as pilot Chuck Yeager in "The Right Stuff in 1983. He's been called "the greatest American playwright of his generation." Sam Shepard was 73.

Doing an interview on Sunrise can make you a winner! Ok, so maybe that's stretching it a bit far, but Congratulations to Taliah Dancil! You saw her here on Sunrise Friday morning when she was getting interviewed by Steve Uyehara. On last night's episode of 'Guy's Grocery Games, Taliah took home $20,000! Taliah Dancil recently moved to Hawaii from El Paso, Texas. She previously won the Food Network's "Chopped Junior."

Also from Hawaii, Amy Pottinger recently competed on Food Network Star also on the Food Network. Only the Top 3 advance to the next round. Unfortunately, Pottinger came in 4th place. She placed in the top-three finalists in the premiere episode and has won several challenges since then. She has two young children and two dogs and comes from Honolulu.

Wayne Harada over at the StarAdvertiser reports that Bruno Mars' Dad is back in the islands, and so are daughters Jaime, Tahiti, Presley and Tiara; they seem to be home at the same time and are reportedly itching to do an "undisclosed island" project. The daughters were working together previously as the Lyla's and Dad is a Hawaii recording artist who used to be part of the group "The LoveNotes"

