Business Report: 7/31/17

The big economic story is a consultant's report on the state pension fund. The state is pouring in hundreds of millions, and it's not enough. PFM Group says if taxes are not raised, the state will soon find itself owing $1 billion a year just for the pension fund. Finance Director Wes Machida does not dispute this.
Big Island biofuels startup Hu Honua says it will immediately begin hiring hundreds of construction workers, now that the PUC has approved its agreement to sell power to HELCO. The plan is to have the plant running by the end of next year.
News from the docks on the West Coast – longshore workers over there are voting by a 2-to-1 margin to extend their contract for three years – this means smooth operations for both Matson and Pasha, who use ILWU labor there as well as here. The Port of Oakland alone employs 73,000 people.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.