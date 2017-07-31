2 Hawaii residents heat up Food Network

Hawaii resident Taliah Dancil remains in the cooking spotlight after bringing home $20,000 from the popular Food Network competitive show "Guy's Grocery Games."

Dancil took home the top prize after beating out three other competitors in the episode that aired Sunday.

The 13-year-old -- who recently moved to Hawaii from El Paso, Texas -- is coming off a recent win on another Food Network show “Chopped Junior.”

Dancil appeared on Sunrise recently, where she made a Mediterranean-style pasta last week ahead of her big win on “Guy's Grocery Games.”

With early success and lots of experience, she hopes one day she can host her own Food Network show.

“I want it to be a mix of cooking kitchen, Guy's Grocery Games, and Guys versus cons,” Dancil said.

Another Hawaii resident Amy Pottinger also competed on the Food Network in “Food Network Star.”

She came in fourth, just shy of the finale.

In the premiere episode, Pottinger was placed in the top three finalists and has won several challenges since then.

Pottinger resides in Honolulu with her two young children and two dogs.

