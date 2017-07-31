Man critically injured after falling into Wailuku River

A man is in critical condition after falling into the Wailuku River Sunday on the Big Island, officials said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m.

The Hawaii Fire Department rescued the 44-year-old man, who reportedly slipped and hit his head, falling into waters near Boiling Pots.

Rescue divers recovered the victim, who was airlifted to safety.

The man was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he is being treated.

