Forecast: Sunshine, light trade winds will rule the day

Just a few passing showers this morning. Sunshine will rule the day.

High clouds that blocked the stars overnight, thinned out as the sun came up.

High this afternoon in Honolulu will be 87 degrees.

Lighter trades Tuesday through Thursday will make it feel warmer outside. Stronger trades should return by Friday and stick around for the weekend.

Surf is slightly elevated east and south. The wave heights today will be 4-6 feet east, 2-4 feet with some higher sets south, 1-3 feet north, 2 feet or less west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

