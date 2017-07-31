Experts say invasive algae posing greater threat to Molokai

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Officials say invasive algae species could overtake the island of Molokai's south shore if action is not taken to stop it.

The Maui News reports the group of scientists and volunteers conducted a survey along more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) and 4 sq. miles (10 sq. kilometers) of the island's south shore to measure and map the three invasive algae species present. They found that prickly seaweed covered 45 percent of the area surveyed. Gorilla ogo was found in 21 percent of the space and hookweed in 10 percent.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says the invasive algae situation on Molokai is not much different than other places in Hawaii, but could get worse if nothing is done.

Organizers hope to start removal efforts next summer.

