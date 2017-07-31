Police investigating Puna shooting

Police on the Big Island are investigating a shooting in the Puna District.

Hawaii County Police said the intersection of Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road near Lava Tree Park was closed while they investigate.

There are still few details, but there was more than one crime scene. The initial call was for a shooting at the pavilion at Pohoiki Beach Park.

Two people were reportedly shot. One patient was loaded into an ambulance at Highway 132 near Nanawale Boulevard. A second patient was put into an ambulance at Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road.

Officers took one man into custody. Hawaii News Now is awaiting confirmation on the extent of the injuries.

This story will be updated.

