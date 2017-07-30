Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trades start the week

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are expected for the next few days, along with moderate trade winds to keep things comfortable. Any shower activity will be for the usual windward and mauka spots at night and in the morning. Trade winds may slow down a little around Tuesday before picking up again near the end of the week, with passing showers windward and mauka.

A Small Craft Advisory remains posted overnight for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. A choppy trade wind swell is headed downward as the winds slacken, but the surf could remain a bit elevated from distant tropical cyclones in the east Pacific. South shores may have a bump Monday night through Wednesday. A larger south swell may arrive next weekend.

- Ben Gutierrez

